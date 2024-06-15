Exit Kohli? T20 cricket is about to change

Four of the nine players hitting this milestone are from the third generation of T20. Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Sharma, Tristan Stubbs and Phil Salt are around the same age as T20 itself. They grew up practising their range hitting (whacking the ball as far as possible) and relay catches (two fielders combining to pull off a preposterous catch that would otherwise have flown over the boundary). For them, cricket means T20. They know that in this format scoring 20 runs from eight balls does more for their team’s chance of success than scoring 40 runs from 30. Mr Salt is already clouting the ball around in the England team, and Mr Stubbs is South Africa’s designated finisher, adept at scoring at the end of an innings. The churn from the second age to the third is under way.