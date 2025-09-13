Ex-Pakistan captain fires salvo at India ahead of IND vs PAK in Asia Cup, brings in Kohli factor; ‘they haven't played…’

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq brought in the Virat Kohli factor while firing a warning to India ahead of their much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai on Sunday (September 14). India are without Kohli (retired from T20Is in 2024) in the Asia Cup 2025, and that makes the opposition batting line-up less daunting, according to Misbah.

“Pakistan definitely have an opportunity here," Misbah, who was the captain when Pakistan to India in the final of the T20 World Cup in 2007, told Tapmad. The 51-year-old felt if Pakistan can strike a couple of Indian wickets in the powerplay and keep the flow of runs in check, it will give the Men in Green a great chance to win the game.

“If they (India) don’t get a good start and lose two wickets, then Virat Kohli isn’t there. Their batting is different too, and they haven’t played much against these bowlers, so Pakistan’s bowling also has an opportunity,” added Misbah.

The right-hander also pointed out that Pakistan need a good start irrespective of what they do at first - ball or bat. "If you can create that gap from the top, then you’ll have a chance. But again, the key point is: Pakistan needs a good start,” said Misbah.