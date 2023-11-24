Ex-Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq stoops to new low; says, 'Great for cricket that India lost World Cup final'
Though several current and former cricketers have come out in support of the India team, former Pakistan all-rounder called India overconfident, accusing India of tampering with the pitch in Ahmedabad to their own advantage.
Days after comparing reference to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his comments as Pakistan failed to reach the semi-final of ICC Men's World Cup 2023 and then apologizing for his controversial remark, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is in the news again. And this time too, for all the wrong reasons.