Days after comparing reference to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his comments as Pakistan failed to reach the semi-final of ICC Men's World Cup 2023 and then apologizing for his controversial remark, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is in the news again. And this time too, for all the wrong reasons.

Razzaq launched a fresh tirade against the Indian cricket team after their defeat to Australia in the World Cup final.

Though several current and former cricketers have come out in support of the India team, Razzaq called India overconfident, accusing India of tampering with the pitch in Ahmedabad to their own advantage.

"Indians were over-confident. Cricket won and India lost. Had India won the World Cup, it would have been a very sad moment for the game. They used conditions to their advantage and I have never seen such a bad pitch for any ICC final before. It's great for cricket that India lost," Hindustan Times quoted Razzaq as saying on the Pakistani TV show 'Hasna Mana Hai'.

And again, this time too, he tried to prove his point by highlighting the two very contrasting semi-finals. He started by saying that the first one between India and New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium proved to be a high-scoring game, while the second knockout in Kolkata's Eden Gardens was a little slower. He also accused that the surface used for the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium was something different though.

As per him, any team – pointing at India – that tried to make conditions more favourable towards them does not deserve to win anything, let alone the World Cup.

"Had India won, we would have felt very bad, because they were utilizing the conditions, one semi-final they scored 400, the other team scores 350. In the other semi-final, 220-230 runs were scored. Then in the final 240 runs were scored. That means there is something wrong (with the conditions). The pitches and the atmosphere should be fair. There should be fair pitches and, a fair atmosphere, both teams should have balance. Today also India took advantage. Had Kohli (Virat) scored 100, then India would have won the World Cup," he pointed out.

Will he apologize again?

After facing flak for drawing reference to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after Pakistan's World Cup exit, he apologized while appearing on Samaa TV, he said, “Yesterday, we were talking about cricket coaching and intentions. I had a slip of the tongue and mistakenly took Aishwarya Rai’s name. I apologize to her personally. I did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiment."

ALSO READ: 'Very sorry, had a slip of tongue...': Ex-Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq on controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), he also wrote, “I am very ashamed of yesterday and I realize I said very bad words. I apologize to everyone, please forgive me."

Now the question arises, will he apologize again?

Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar quashes 'pitch swapping':

Former India captain and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar labeled the accusations as 'pretty irrelevant'.

ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar hits out on 'pitch swapping' allegations by BCCI during WC, calls it 'pretty irrelevant'

"The accusation of BCCI interference in the selection of the pitches for India matches again was pretty irrelevant, as the ICC pitch consultant was around, and only after the ICC gave its approval was the match played on the pitch," NDTV Sports quoted Gavaskar writing in his column for Sportstar.

Apart from Gavaskar, legendary fast bowler and former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram had commented, as quoted by Cricaddictor, "It should be the last thing on the Indian Cricket Team’s mind, I don’t think that it will be in their conscience but if this is happening, it’s credible news because someone has written a proper article and has mentioned the mail in that as well."

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s cricket legends hail Indian team; Wasim Akram calls World Cup final ‘one bad day’

“The head groundsman of ICC, Atkinson said that the pitch number seven or whatever is a fresh pitch. The idea of a fresh pitch is to make sure that it doesn’t favor anyone after winning the toss and that both teams get equal opportunities on the pitch. This pitch has already seen two matches, so I agree with you and I hope that the other panelists will agree that there is no need for this, it is just unnecessary. I don’t know who is doing this, they have said so and they have their entire base covered," said Wasim Akram.

SKIPPER More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.