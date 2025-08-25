Ex-Pakistan cricketer brings Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma into the mix while detecting India's ‘issue’ before Asia Cup 2025

Former Pakistan cricketer Bazid Khan pinpointed India's weaknesses ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, including those involved with captain Suryakumar Yadav. With the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from T20Is, the Indian team will be going into the continental showpiece without their big two for the first time.

Bazid, who played just six international matches for Pakistan, pointed out the voids created by Rohit and Virat, but also acknowledged the quality of the Suryakumar Yadav-led team that was announced on August 19. “Look, all these players are high-class," Bazid told PTV Sports.

"There isn’t anyone here you would say is not of that calibre. But the high intensity that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma brought to the game, that is something India will surely miss,” added Bazid. If records are to be considered, Kohli is the highest run-getter in Asia Cup T20Is.

Notably the Asia Cup 2025 will be played in T20I format, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup next year, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Bazid also dragged Suryakumar's record against Pakistan among his list of Indian weak points.

“Suryakumar scores runs against almost everyone but somehow against Pakistan he hasn’t been effective. Whether it is the pace attack or some other reason, it remains an issue,” added Bazid. The Indian captain played just five matches against Pakistan in T20Is, scoring 64 runs.

India will Ravindra Jadeja dearly: Bazid Khan Bazid also felt the absence of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will cost India dearly, especially his fielding skills. Like Rohit and Virat, Jadeja too announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game after India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

“People talk about Virat and Rohit, but Jadeja was someone who really helped the team gel together. Axar Patel is there, but Jadeja gave you balance as a batter, as a bowler, and above all, his fielding. In world cricket, Jadeja was among the top one or two fielders,” he concluded.