Ex-Pakistan cricketer recommends THESE names for Team India's bowling coach

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Kamran Akmal praises Gautam Gambhir as a top choice for Team India's head coach, following Rahul Dravid.

Amid Gautam Gambhir's candidacy to replace Rahul Dravid as head coach, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has suggested Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra as suitable candidates for the roles of bowling coaches for Team India.

Akmal also spoke on reports of Gambhir being appointed as Team India's head coach and siad that after Rahul Dravid, no one can be the best and bigger than Gambhir.

