Days after the debate over who will host the Champions Trophy 2025 was resolved by the International Cricket Council, Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir created a row by stating that Indian star player Virat Kohli is the greatest batsman of this generation.

The former Pakistan pacer, who was once tipped as next Wasim Akram, retired from international cricket for the second time on Saturday. Earlier in 2021, he had bid adieu to international cricket, but reversed his decision to play for the country in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Unfortunately, Pakistan were ousted from the group stages.

Not only did Amir called Virat the greatest batsman of this generation, but he also rated Virat higher than Babar Azam, Steve Smith, and Joe Root.

Speaking to Cricket Predicta Show, quoted by Indian Express, Amir said, "Virat Kohli is the greatest player of this generation. I laugh when comparisons are made between him and Babar Azam, Steve Smith, or Joe Root. We cannot compare Virat Kohli to anyone because he has won so many matches for India, which seems impossible for any one player. Not just in one format, but in all three formats, Virat is the greatest batsman of this generation."

Amir lauded Virat for making a comeback in 2014 after his bad phase and consistently performing brilliantly for the next 10 years. He called the India batter's wicket in the 2017 Champions Trophy final as the most important one.

“Virat Kohli’s work ethic sets him apart from all players. After his bad phase in England in 2014, the way he made a comeback and then consistently performed brilliantly for the next 10 years was no ordinary feat. His wicket in the 2017 Champions Trophy final was very important for us, which helped us win the final. If Virat had not been dismissed, we would have lost the final because we all know how exceptional Virat’s record is while chasing runs,” Amir said.

On Sachin's wicket in 2009: Opening up on claiming Sachin Tendulkar’s wicket at the 2009 Champions Trophy, Amir said, "Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar was the most special moment for me. I bowled to him only once in my life during the 2009 Champions Trophy, which was held in South Africa, and dismissed him while playing against India. I had seen him play cricket on TV and always used to think about how brilliant a batsman Sachin was…"