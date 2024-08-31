Ex-Pakistani player wants comparisons between Virat Kohli, Babar Azam to end: ’Kohli’s aura itself is different’

  • Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has a different view related to the comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, and opines that the comparison is a waste of time.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated31 Aug 2024, 06:07 PM IST
India’s Virat Kohli (L) shakes hands with Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam before the start of the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP/File)(AFP)

India's star batter, Virat Kohli, is considered to be the finest player of the generation and is feared by every team playing cricket across the globe. But often it is compared that Pakistan's former skipper Babar Azam is superior to him.

However, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has a different view related to the comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, and opines that the comparison is a waste of time.

Also Read | Virat Kohli’s jersey, MS Dhoni’s bat sold at KL Rahul’s Cricket for Charity

Kaneria clearly says that the debate over who is better, Kohli or Babar, is not even close, considering Kohli’s achievements and impact on the game. Speaking with SportsTak, Kaneria dismissed the comparison entirely, adding that Kohli’s record far outshines Babar's.

“Who is comparing them? I am tired of hearing that people compare them. When you’re talking about comparing, look at the runs Virat has scored. He has scored runs all around the world. He is a massive player,” HT quoted Kaneria as saying in an interview with SportTak.

Also Read | Gambhir should have rested Rohit, Virat in India vs Sri Lanka series: Nehra

The former Pakistani spinner even questioned the rationale behind comparing the two players. He opined that Kohli's presence on the field alone creates a significant influence, while Babar lacks it. He accused the media of fueling these unfounded comparisons.

According to him, be it critics or former players, they should wait until the careers of both Kohli and Babar are over. However, he appeared confident that Kohli's record would stand the test of time.

Also Read | Srikkanth calls out Gambhir’s ‘U-Turn’ on Rohit, Virat

“Look at his stature, when he walks onto the field, his aura itself is different and he (Babar) does not come close, forget comparing them. All that is created by the channels to sell their product. I have had a lot of questions comparing them, but I have never done it. Look at the stats. When both of them retire, do take a look at the stats," he mentioned.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:31 Aug 2024, 06:07 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsEx-Pakistani player wants comparisons between Virat Kohli, Babar Azam to end: ’Kohli’s aura itself is different’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,333.00532.00
      Chennai
      73,613.00388.00
      Delhi
      73,181.00-1,052.00
      Kolkata
      73,109.0028.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue