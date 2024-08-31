Ex-Pakistani player wants comparisons between Virat Kohli, Babar Azam to end: ’Kohli’s aura itself is different’

India's star batter, Virat Kohli, is considered to be the finest player of the generation and is feared by every team playing cricket across the globe. But often it is compared that Pakistan's former skipper Babar Azam is superior to him.

However, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has a different view related to the comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, and opines that the comparison is a waste of time.

Kaneria clearly says that the debate over who is better, Kohli or Babar, is not even close, considering Kohli’s achievements and impact on the game. Speaking with SportsTak, Kaneria dismissed the comparison entirely, adding that Kohli’s record far outshines Babar's.

“Who is comparing them? I am tired of hearing that people compare them. When you’re talking about comparing, look at the runs Virat has scored. He has scored runs all around the world. He is a massive player,” HT quoted Kaneria as saying in an interview with SportTak.

The former Pakistani spinner even questioned the rationale behind comparing the two players. He opined that Kohli's presence on the field alone creates a significant influence, while Babar lacks it. He accused the media of fueling these unfounded comparisons.

According to him, be it critics or former players, they should wait until the careers of both Kohli and Babar are over. However, he appeared confident that Kohli's record would stand the test of time.