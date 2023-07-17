‘Expected more from him’: Sunil Gavaskar says Rohit Sharma has been disappointing as India skipper1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST
Sunil Gavaskar is disappointed with Rohit Sharma's captaincy, particularly India's performance overseas.
Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his disappointment, particularly in India's performance overseas, when asked about Rohit Sharma's captaincy. He expected better results, especially in the T20 format where Rohit, with his vast experience as an IPL captain, has been unable to guide his team to the finals.
