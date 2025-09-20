Experienced match officials to take charge of CWC25 opener between India-Sri Lanka

Dubai [UAE], September 20 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that Claire Polosak and Eloise Sheridan will be the on-field umpires for the ICC Women's World Cup opener between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30.

The ICC on Saturday confirmed the match-wise appointments for the league stage of the Women's Cricket World Cup. Polosak and Sheridan will be the on-field umpires for the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati. The duo are no strangers to trailblazing achievements, having become the first pair of female umpires to stand in a competitive match in Australia in 2018.

Five years later, they were the first female officials to take charge of a Sheffield Shield encounter, as per the ICC.

This will be the third Cricket World Cup appearance for Polosak, while Sheridan was part of the team at the last edition in New Zealand three years ago.

Joining Polosak and Sheridan in the opening fixture will be TV umpire Kim Cotton and fourth umpire Shathira Jakir Jesy, while Shandre Fritz will be the match referee.

The following day, defending champions Australia begin their campaign against ICC Women's T20 World Cup holders New Zealand in Indore, with Sue Redfern and Gayathri Venugopalan taking charge on the field.

On October 2, in the first game to be played in Sri Lanka during the tournament, Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera will take the field for Bangladesh's clash against Pakistan.

Agenbag had taken charge of the Cricket World Cup 2022 Final alongside Kim Cotton.

The appointments for the semifinals will be announced at the end of the round-robin league, and those for the final once the finalists are confirmed.

Match Referees for World Cup 2025:Trudy Anderson, Shandre Fritz, GS Lakshmi, Michelle Pereira.