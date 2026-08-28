Explained: Why PCB threatened Pakistan team boycott over Imran Khan interview at Lord's

Controversy has erupted during the ongoing second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly objected to a Sky Sports interview with Suleiman and Kasim Khan, the sons of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, Cricinfo reported.

The interview, conducted by former England captain and Sky Sports commentator Michael Atherton, focused on the health and prison conditions of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain.

Imran Khan has been in prison since 2023, allegedly over multiple corruption charges. The Cricinfo report added that the interview was recorded on Wednesday, just a day before the second Test got underway at Lord's on Thursday. PTV, Pakistan's official broadcaster for the series, however, didn't air the interview.

Why did the PCB object? The central issue for the PCB was the broadcast of the politically sensitive interview during coverage of an international cricket match involving Pakistan.

According to reports, the PCB contacted Sky Sports before the lunch interval and objected to the planned broadcast. The board reportedly warned that Pakistan’s players could remain in the dressing room rather than return for the afternoon session if the interview was aired.

Sky initially held back the segment, but it subsequently broadcast the interview during the lunch break. Pakistan, though, did not go ahead with the boycott despite the reported threat, and the players returned for the second session, and the Test continued.

Former captains back appeal over Imran Khan Concerns over Imran Khan’s treatment have also received backing from former international captains.

A group of 21 ex-captains, including India legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, as well as Michael Atherton, have renewed their appeal to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging that Khan be given humane treatment and adequate medical care.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: What happened on Day 1 Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first at Lord's. Its bowlers, led by Mohammad Abbas, who took 4/56, restricted England to 248/9.

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Mohammad Ali claimed three wickets for 67 runs, while Khurram Shehzad took one wicket for 79 runs.

England won the first Test at Headingley in Leeds by an innings and 103 runs. The second Test will be followed by the third and final Test in Birmingham, starting on 9 September.