Explained: Why PCB threatened Pakistan team boycott over Imran Khan interview at Lord's

Controversy has erupted during the ongoing second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly objected to a Sky Sports interview with Suleiman and Kasim Khan, the sons of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, Cricinfo reported.

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The interview, conducted by former England captain and Sky Sports commentator Michael Atherton, focused on the health and prison conditions of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain.

Imran Khan has been in prison since 2023, allegedly over multiple corruption charges. The Cricinfo report added that the interview was recorded on Wednesday, just a day before the second Test got underway at Lord's on Thursday. PTV, Pakistan's official broadcaster for the series, however, didn't air the interview.

Why did the PCB object? The central issue for the PCB was the broadcast of the politically sensitive interview during coverage of an international cricket match involving Pakistan.

According to reports, the PCB contacted Sky Sports before the lunch interval and objected to the planned broadcast. The board reportedly warned that Pakistan’s players could remain in the dressing room rather than return for the afternoon session if the interview was aired.

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Sky initially held back the segment, but it subsequently broadcast the interview during the lunch break. Pakistan, though, did not go ahead with the boycott despite the reported threat, and the players returned for the second session, and the Test continued.

Former captains back appeal over Imran Khan Concerns over Imran Khan’s treatment have also received backing from former international captains.

A group of 21 ex-captains, including India legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, as well as Michael Atherton, have renewed their appeal to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging that Khan be given humane treatment and adequate medical care.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: What happened on Day 1 Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first at Lord's. Its bowlers, led by Mohammad Abbas, who took 4/56, restricted England to 248/9.

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Mohammad Ali claimed three wickets for 67 runs, while Khurram Shehzad took one wicket for 79 runs.

England won the first Test at Headingley in Leeds by an innings and 103 runs. The second Test will be followed by the third and final Test in Birmingham, starting on 9 September.

Both England and Pakistan are in the bottom half of the WTC standings. While the Joe Root-led side is in seventh place with 50 points and a points percentage (PCT) of 29.76, Pakistan are in ninth and last place with 16 points and a PCT of 19.05.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.