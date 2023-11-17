'Express regret over Arjuna Ranatunga's comments', says Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to Jay Shah over phone
Earlier, former World Cup-winning Sri Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga had accused Jay Shah of 'running' and 'ruining' Sri Lanka Cricket.
Days after the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended the cricket board of Sri Lanka, citing the interference by the government, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on 17 November called Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah and expressed regret over the remarks of Arjuna Ranatunga blaming him for the collapse of Sri Lankan cricket, reported The Hindu.