Extension on cards, BCCI wants Rahul Dravid to coach Team India in South Africa
The BCCI is likely to offer another two-year contract to Rahul Dravid but, as of now, the governing body wants the head coach to guide the team during the tour of South Africa as the modalities are being worked on.
