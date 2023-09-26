‘Extraordinary delay’: Pakistan get visa hours before travelling to India; here’s what actually happened2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:58 AM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the Pakistan cricket team's visas for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India have finally been approved. This news comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed concerns over delayed visa processing, saying it hampered the team's preparations for the cross-border event.