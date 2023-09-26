Hello User
‘Extraordinary delay’: Pakistan get visa hours before travelling to India; here’s what actually happened

2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:58 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Pakistan cricket team's visas for ODI World Cup in India were finally approved after delays.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam walks back to the pavilion after Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo early September 15, 2023. (Photo by ISHARA S.KODIKARA / AFP)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the Pakistan cricket team's visas for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India have finally been approved. This news comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed concerns over delayed visa processing, saying it hampered the team's preparations for the cross-border event.

Umar Farooq, the spokesperson for PCB, had earlier released a strongly-worded statement expressing dissatisfaction with the "extraordinary delay" in securing Indian visas. According to Farooq, the process had been fraught with setbacks and uncertainties, causing disruptions to the team's preparations. PCB also stated that it had officially communicated these concerns to the ICC.

Also Read: Visa not granted for Pakistan cricket team: Babar Azam’s boys cancel pre-World Cup plans

"It's a matter of disappointment that Pakistan team has to go through the uncertainty ahead of the major tournament," Reuters quoted Farooq as saying in the statement.

Farooq confirmed that the team had been instructed to collect their passports from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The visa approval is critical at a time when India and Pakistan have paused bilateral cricket matches, owing to strained political ties between the neighbouring nations. The teams now only face each other in multi-nation tournaments such as the World Cup and the Asia Cup. The visa issue had added another layer of tension to the already high-stakes relationship between the two cricketing rivals.

The Pakistan team is set to land in India on September 27, following which they'll engage in two warm-up matches. Their World Cup campaign kicks off against the Netherlands on October 6. But all eyes are set on October 14, when India and Pakistan will go head-to-head in what promises to be an electrifying contest in Ahmedabad.

Interestingly, India had opted not to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup, choosing to play their matches in Sri Lanka instead. The tournament took place between August 30 and September 17. This move further fuelled speculations about the uneasy cricketing relations between the two nations.

Also Read: India create history ahead of ODI World Cup 2023, become No 1 team in ODI, T20 and Test cricket

Clearances from three ministries—Home, External Affairs and Sports—are needed for visa applications from Pakistan. The ICC, however, declined to elaborate on the specifics of the visa approval, leaving many questions unanswered.

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 08:58 AM IST
