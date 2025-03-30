Fact Check: Parthiv Patel corrects false claims on Rohit Sharma & Mumbai Indians; here’s the real story

After Aakash Chopra slammed a fan for a morphed MS Dhoni with his voice in the background, former India cricketer and current Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel became the latest victim of online fake news in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Taking to X, a user posted a picture of former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Parthiv Patel, stating the latter made a comment on the Indian skipper during a chat with commentator Harsha Bhogle.

The graphic stated that Parthiv Patel said, "Mumbai Indians are missing captain Rohit Sharma." Notably, Mumbai Indians have lost both their IPL 2025 matches so far, including one against Gujarat Titans.

Parthiv Patel wasted no time in denying the claim. “I never said that,” replied Parthiv Patel. In another post, Parthiv Patel wrote, “Come on guys. I've got some great collabs and content, if you want impressions. Why lie about me?”

What did Parthiv Patel actually say? Usually a practice for host broadcaster, Parthiv Patel was called for a pitch-side interview while Gujarat Titans were playing against Mumbai Indians. The former wicketkeeper was asked about the behaviour of the pitch during the game.

"(This is) on a slower side, something which we wanted. Mumbai have been preparing themselves by playing on a red surface. It was a deliberate effort from our side. We wanted to play on black soil. It's stopping a bit, and it's slightly stickier to start with. From the first impression, there are a lot of cracks on the pitch," said Parthiv Patel.