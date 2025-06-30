Faf du Plessis makes history in MLC 2025 with blistering century, equals Rohit Sharma's special record

Veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis created history as he became the first player in the league's history to smash three centuries. Du Plessis has also now become the first batter in history to score two centuries after turning 40.

Leading the Texas Super Kings from the front during the clash against MI New York, du Plessis played a 103-run knock off 53 balls that included five boundaries and nine sixes at an impressive strike rate of 194.34.

The Texas Super Kings skipper opened the batting for his side alongside Smit Patel. While his opening partner could only stay at the crease for six balls, du Plessis looked determined to secure a playoff berth for his side as he stayed till the end and helped TSK post a total of 223 runs in their 20 overs.

In reply, MI New York also lost the early wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Monank Patel, but a smashing 70-run knock from Kieron Pollard and a 35-run knock from Quinton de Kock stabilised their innings. In the end, however, the required run rate proved too steep, and MINY lost the match by 39 runs.

Faf du Plessis matches Rohit Sharma's record After his latest century in MLC 2025, du Plessis became joint fourth on the list of most centuries in T20 cricket, matching the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Aaron Finch, Michael Klinger, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell—all with eight centuries to their names.

Chris Gayle currently holds the record for the most centuries in T20 cricket with 22 tons, followed by Babar Azam with 11 and Virat Kohli with nine.

Apart from this, du Plessis now holds the record for the most centuries as a captain in T20 cricket. The veteran South African now has eight T20 centuries as captain in his 200 innings, taking him past Michael Klinger and Babar Azam's seven tons.