Faf du Plessis defies age at 40 to take superman-like catch during MI New York vs Texas Super Kings in MLC 2025 | Watch

Faf du Plessis defied age at 40 to take a superman-like one-handed catch to dismiss MI New York's Michael Bracewell in the second match of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 at the Oakland Coliseum in California on Saturday. Led by Du Plessis, Texas Super Kings were playing their first match of the MLC 2025.

The incident took place in the 14th over of the MI New York innings, bowled by Adam Milne. Reacting to a slower back of the length delivery, Bracewell played a flat-batted shot with a decent power. Although it looked that the ball wouldn't be off Du Plessis reach, but the veteran of the sport leaped to his right like a bird to snap the ball.

Who won MI New York vs Texas Super Kings tie? Earlier, batting first, Texas Super Kings rode on Devon Conway's 65 and Calvin Savage's 53 not out to steer the team to a competitive 185/6. While Conway stood tall at one end, Texas Super Kings kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. It was until Conway and Savage put together a 79-run stand for the sixth wicket to take the total past 180.

In reply, MI New York had the worst possible start with openers Agni Chopra and Quinton de Kock back in the hut with single digits. Monank Patel (62), Bracewell (38) and Kieron Pollard (32) tried their best but it wasn't enough as the New York-based franchise fell short by three runs.