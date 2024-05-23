Faf Du Plessis explains the reason for RCB's defeat against RR during the IPL 2024 eliminator: ‘With impact player…’
RCB lost the chance to make it to IPL finals after a defeat in the eliminator clash against Rajasthan Royals. Faf Du Plessis explained that the pitch condition and impact player rule made RCB fall short by at least 20 runs.
After staging a remarkable comeback in the league phase of the tournament, RCB missed out on a chance to reach the IPL final after losing the eliminator against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Soon after the defeat, RCB captain Faf Du Plessis spoke out about some of the reasons that led to his team's loss in the eliminator.