Despite playing at the home ground, Punjab Super Kings could not save themselves from a defeat at the TATA IPL 2023, as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the hosts in Mohali by 24 runs on 20 April.

Batting first, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave the team a powerful start and a much needed partnership. Both the openers cross 50 runs that led the RCB to a whopping 174 runs in 20 overs, by losing 4 wickets.

Virat scored 59 runs in 47 balls, while Plessis hit 89 runs in just 56 balls. Apart from these two batters, no one else managed to cross 10 runs and the batting order collapsed.

For Punjab Kings, Harpreet Brar took 2 wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis clinched one.

Chasing a target to 175 runs in 20 overs, the PBKS opening batting line up crumbled and couldn't do much. Though Prabhsimran Singh did score 46 runs in 30 balls, but the next batters walked to the pavilion one after the other.

Jitesh Sharma (41) did play some good shorts, however was sent to pavilion by Harshal Patel. Following this, the whole batting order collapsed and the PBKS was all out at 150 in just 18.2 overs.

For RCB, Mohammed Siraj took 4 wickets, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva picked wickets, while Wayne Parnell and Harshal Patel clinched one each.

With this, RCB moved up to 5th spot in the IPL points table after winning 3 of its matches out of 6 played, while, PBKS slid to 7th spot with the same figure. The difference in the sport is due to the net run rate.

