‘Not goodbye’, Faf du Plessis leaves IPL 2026 auction to play in Pakistan Super League

South African veteran Faf du Plessis has formally withdrawn from the IPL 2026 auction, confirming that he will instead participate in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 40-year-old’s decision — announced just a fortnight before the IPL auction in Abu Dhabi — marks one of the most significant player moves ahead of the new season, ending a storied 14-year association with the world’s biggest T20 league.

Why has Faf du Plessis opted out of the IPL 2026 auction? Du Plessis made his intentions clear in an emotional statement, revealing that the time had come to pause his IPL journey and begin a new chapter.

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year,” he wrote. “This league has been a massive part of my journey. I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else.”

The former South Africa captain emphasised that this was not a farewell to India, but rather a moment of transition.

“Fourteen years is a long time, and I’m proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn’t goodbye — you’ll see me again."

How significant is Faf du Plessis' move for the IPL? Du Plessis’s exit closes a chapter defined by consistency, leadership, and elite batting performances. Since joining Chennai Super Kings in 2013, he became one of the IPL’s most reliable overseas players, also representing Rising Pune Supergiant, Royal Challengers Bengaluru — whom he captained for three seasons — and most recently, Delhi Capitals.

His peak IPL years included a superb 633-run season in CSK’s 2021 title-winning campaign and an extraordinary 730-run tally for RCB in 2023, one of the finest seasons by any captain in the franchise’s history.

Across 154 matches, he amassed 4,773 runs at 35.09 with a strike rate of 135.78, figures that place him firmly among the tournament’s most accomplished foreign batters.

Why has Faf du Plessis chosen the Pakistan Super League? The former Proteas skipper confirmed that he will now turn his attention to the PSL — a league in which he previously represented Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

“This year, I’ve chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season,” he said. “A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I’m looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality.”

For the PSL, du Plessis’s full-season availability represents a major boost. For the IPL, his departure removes a seasoned leader and consistent performer from the auction pool.

What does this mean for Faf du Plessis' future? While stepping away from the IPL for now, du Plessis has made it clear that he is not closing the door on Indian cricket or future appearances in the league. His remarks suggest a pause rather than a final curtain.