Fan asks Ravindra Jadeja ‘Rajasthan or CSK?’; India star's presence of mind wins internet before IPL 2026 retention

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention deadline gets into the final hours on Saturday, the buzz over Ravindra Jadeja's high-profile trade to Rajasthan Royals from Chennai Super Kings has skyrocketed, pointing towards a seismic shift in the world's richest franchise T20 league. With either of the franchises and the player himself tightlipped before the IPL 2026 retention deadline, things will be clear by 5 PM on Saturday.

Having started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2008, Jadeja shifted base to CSK in 2012. Since then, Jadeja has been synonymous with the Chennai-based franchise and played a huge role in three of their five IPL titles in 2018, 2021 and 2023. With Jadeja moving back to Rajasthan Royals once again, it will be an end of a era for Jadeja and CSK together.

On Friday, Jadeja was asked by a fan about which team he will be playing for in IPL 2026. “Jaddu bhaiya, Rajasthan or CSK?” asked the fan to Jadeja ahead of India's first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens. In reply, Jadeja was quick to spot a camera recording him.

Using his presence of mind and keeping mum on the trade deal, the Indian all-rounder replied, "Recording chalu hae." Jadeja's reply went viral on social media, thus winning the hearts of the fans on social media.

Ravi Shastri hints at Ravindra Jadeja's destination Meanwhile, on Friday, former India head coach Ravi Shastri gave a hint of Jadeja's potential destination in IPL 2026. “The talk is more for people on the outside. They are more interested in where he's going and how much he is making. I think he knew where he was going from the beginning,” Shastri responded to a Harsha Bhogle query during commentary.

"He was very clear, and his focus was cricket. Let the noise happen on the outside. Noise always happens in India. You know what you want, you know what's coming in your back pocket. I'll give you that, I mean, now. He is far too experienced. He's a gun cricketer, this fellow. I know, just the way he played in England. Over 500 runs in the series," Shastri added.

