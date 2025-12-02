Fan theories explode as Gautam Gambhir's moments with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma go viral

Tensions between star Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharmaand the Indian team's coach, Gautam Gambhir, do not appear to be easing anytime soon.

Despite their splendid performances in the first ODI between India and South Africa, the senior batters' future will be discussed in a meeting comprising BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Per a Times of India report, this decision follows their 'rusty' showing against Australia in the first two ODIs earlier in October.

Virat Kohli deliberately avoiding Gautam Gambhir? Speculations grew after Virat Kohli was spotted walking towards the dressing room after India's win in the first ODI against South Africa. Upon allegedly spotting Gautam Gambhir, Kohli took out his phone and kept looking at it as he walked past the coach without exchanging any words.

Some fans, on the other hand, junked this theory and instead referred to a side hug between the two at the end of the game. Gambhir was also seen excitedly celebrating Kohli's 52nd ODI century during the match.

Dainik Jagran has cited a source to reveal that the relationship between the coach and the two senior players has soured.

“The relations between Gautam Gambhir and senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma aren’t as good as they should be, and there could be a meeting regarding the future of the two players. This could take place either in Raipur or Visakhapatnam – venues for the second and third ODIs,” Jagran quoted its source as saying.

Rohit-Gambhir chat Another incident that has triggered further speculations is a viral video of an animated chat between Gambhir and Sharma. The serious looks on their faces have left the fans guessing about the tensions within the Indian squad.

Many fans are of the opinion that Gambhir was the one who nudged Kohli and Rohit to retire from Test cricket.

With the 2027 World Cup still quite far off, the two senior players have to constantly prove their worth in every ODI match they play henceforth.

Both Gambhir as well as chief selector Ajit Agarkar have remained non-committal about including Kohli and Sharma in their plans for the 2027 World Cup.

Kohli and Sharma have also been asked to play in the Vijay Hazare trophy in order to remain in contention for selection in India's ODI squad. As per a TOI report, both players will consider playing in the domestic tournament for one last dance at the grand stage.