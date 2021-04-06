New Delhi: Multi-sports aggregator FanCode on Tuesday said it has signed a partnership with Cricket West Indies (CWI) as the official digital broadcast partner for West Indies cricket in India.

Dream Sports, the parent company of fantasy gaming platform Dream11, owns and operates FanCode in India.

The four-year partnership, until 2024, will give Indian fans access to almost 150 international and 250 domestic cricket matches from the Caribbean, streamed on FanCode. The showcase will include 16 International West Indies Men’s Series, CG Insurance Super50 Cup matches, West Indies Women’s Home Series and Under-19 International Cricket matches.

It will also include exclusive rights for the next India tour of West Indies in July 2022 (three ODIs and three T20 internationals) and any subsequent India tours within the term. Currently, there is no official television broadcaster of West Indies cricket in India.

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI said: “West Indies cricket remains immensely popular all around the world and many Indian fans see us as their second favourite team. They have always followed West Indies teams and players and this partnership will provide great access to bring them even closer. It is very important for the West Indies to access the significant cricket-loving passionate audience in India."

FanCode said that it will introduce user-first features such as interactive data overlays, where fans can customize the data they want to see while watching the live stream, interactive and fast ad-free live scores, in depth sports stats and analytics, real time match highlights, multiple audio feeds and personalized viewing experiences among others.

Fans and viewers will also have the flexibility to watch a single match or the entire tournament through a specially curated offering - ‘Match Pass’ for match-wise access to the tournament or ‘Tour Pass’ to access the entire tournament, in addition to the monthly and annual subscription options.

Yannick Colaco, co-founder of FanCode, said, “We are excited to bring close to 400 matches from the Caribbean featuring some of world cricket's biggest and brightest stars, to Indian cricket fans. This partnership will give millions of cricket fans in India the opportunity to experience FanCode and the many digital innovations we are bringing to improve the sports fan consumption experience."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via