FanCode launches online fan merchandise store with six IPL teams

New Delhi: Multi-sport aggregator platform FanCode on Thursday announced the launch of its online shop that will sell official licensed merchandise of six Indian Premier League (IPL) teams -- Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kings XI Punjab.

Fancode Shop will offer merchandise, including official match jerseys, t-shirts, jackets, joggers, caps, masks, phone covers, coasters, key-chains and wristbands. It will also feature the Dream Sports range of athleisure apparel collection.

“...unlike in the West, sports fans in India have had limited access to merchandise and fan gear of their favourite sports teams. Our goal is to help unlock that pent-up demand by providing sports fans easy access to affordable merchandise," said Yannick Colaco, co-founder of FanCode.

FanCode said it will provide score updates for matches along with multimedia commentary and analysis from top cricket experts during IPL 2020. It will also run a live blog and provide fans with the latest news from their teams, points tables among other updates.

“We emphasise on being a fan-friendly team, just like FanCode - which is why I am confident about this partnership being a mutually beneficial one for both of us," said Dheeraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals.

The platform also has Fantasy Research Hub for data like match previews, player statistics, comparative study of teams and players by experts on-board, along with post-match statistics.

