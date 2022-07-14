FanCode partners DD Sports for TV broadcast of the India tour of West Indies2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 05:29 PM IST
- The tour includes 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is starting 22 July
NEW DELHI: Live content, sports statistics and e-commerce marketplace FanCode has announced that DD Sports will be its exclusive TV partner for the India tour of West Indies series, to build accessibility for the tour for television viewers across the country. The tour, scheduled to begin at the end of July, will be the first India-away series to be hosted exclusively on DD Sports in the last 15 years.