FanCode to stream England tour of South Africa 2023 in India1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 04:14 PM IST
The series will be crucial for the hosts as they look to achieve direct qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India later this year
Dream Sports Inc-owned live content, sports statistics and e-commerce marketplace FanCode will live-stream England’s tour of South Africa which begins this week. The three-match ODI series culminates on February 1. All three ODIs will be streamed on the company’s app and website,
