Dream Sports Inc-owned live content, sports statistics and e-commerce marketplace FanCode will live-stream England’s tour of South Africa which begins this week. The three-match ODI series culminates on February 1. All three ODIs will be streamed on the company’s app and website,

The series, the company said, will be crucial for the hosts as they look to achieve direct qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India later this year. All three ODIs are part of the World Cup Super League that determines qualification for the marquee tournament. Meanwhile, England will look to begin 2023 on a winning note and prepare to mount a successful World Cup defence.

With this series and more international cricket to be streamed, such as the two-match Test series between Zimbabwe and West Indies early in February, the Sporta Technologies Pvt Ltd-owned company is also streaming the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, and the Bangladesh Premier League.

Current ODI and T20 World Champions England will be led by Jos Buttler and will feature the likes of Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan and others. This series will also mark the comeback of all-rounder Jofra Archer after a two-year injury lay-off. South Africa’s pace attack will be raring to go on home turf, headlined by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, while their batting will be led by Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, and David Miller.

According to a recent report, revenues for sports from digital platforms is likely to grow to ₹4,360 crore in FY26 from ₹1,540 crore in FY21, at a CAGR of 22%. The report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), KPMG and IBDF (Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation) titled ‘Sports broadcasting on TV: A match made in heaven’ said that this would improve subscription revenues for sports for OTT players.