’Fantastic player’: Hardik Pandya, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina share emotional message on Shikhar Dhawan’s retirement

Former Indian opener Shikar Dhawan 'Gabbar' on 24 August announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket after a memorable career.

In his illustrious career, the left-hand Indian opener scored 24 hundreds – 17 in ODIs and seven in Tests – across 269 international matches.

Announcing his retirement, the 38-year-old player took to Instagram and posted a video message. In the message, he said, “It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket.”

He added, "I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played for so long for India. I tell myself not to feel sad that you will not play for India anymore, but to feel happy that you played for your country."

Following his announcement, several former cricketers and current ones wished him all the best, and they also remembered their time playing with 'Gabbar'.

Here's how they reacted: Gautam Gambhir: Former Indian left-handed opener and current head coach of Indian Cricket team posted on Instagram: Congratulations Shikhi on a fantastic career! I know you will spread the same joy through everything you take up in the future."

Suresh Raina: Another former Indian left-handed batter and all-rounder too posted an emotional message for Dhawan on Instagram. He wrote, “Congratulations @shikhardofficial, on a remarkable career filled with countless milestones! It was an absolute pleasure sharing the dressing room with you, brother. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavours. Onwards and upwards!”

RP Singh: Former Indian pacer RP Singh wrote on Instagram, “Fantastic players, fantastic person. Thank you for all your contributions to Indian cricket. You have made us very proud. May this journey bring you happiness, love and peace.”

Shreyas Iyer: Indian middle order batter Shreyas Iyer wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations @shikhardofficial paa. All the best for what the future holds for you.”

Hardik Pandya: India's best all-rounder Hardik Pandya too expressed his feelings and wrote, “Only the best for you Shikhi paa. Congratulations on a wonderful career.”

Shikhar Dhawan's career: Making his debut in 2010 for India, Dhawan is one of the eight ODI batters with over 5000 runs at a 40-plus average and a 90-plus strike rate, reported Cricinfo. He has 6793 runs in 167 ODIs at an average of 44.11 to his name.

While in 34 Tests, he had scored 2315 runs at an average of 40.61 and 1759 runs at a strike rate of 126.36 in 34 Tests.

He played his last ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2022.