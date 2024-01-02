Indian cricket experienced a year filled with both jubilation and challenges in 2023. This year, the men's team ended up as the runners-up in the ICC World Cup and seized the Asia Cup. The women's team recorded groundbreaking Test victories over England and Australia.

Sunil Gavaskar shared his insights on this eventful year. He emphasised the impressive accomplishments of both teams, especially the women's side. Their two Test wins, against traditionally-tough opponents, were a highlight.

“I think it's been a fantastic year for both the men's and the women's team, particularly the way the women's team has performed," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"Those two Test wins towards the year-end, one against England and one against Australia, both teams against whom the Indian women's team have had tough times earlier on."

However, for the men's team, the year was mixed. Despite their success in the Asia Cup and Asian Games, they faced setbacks in the World Test Championship Final and World Cup, losing both to Australia. The World Cup loss was particularly stunning given India's dominant performance leading up to the final.

“The 10 straight wins, and, then, just that one bad day, which sadly happened to be the finals of the World Cup. So really some exciting times in 2023," said Gavaskar.

India's South Africa tour

India’s men’s team is now on a cricket tour in South Africa. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, lost the first Test to the hosts by an innings and 32 runs. The second Test match is going to start on January 3 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Before that, the Men in Blue won the ODI series 2-1. Before that, the T20 series in South Africa was tied 1-1.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!