Fantasy sports cos to earn 2900-3100 crore during 2023 IPL season: Report

Ujjwal Chaudhry, partner at the firm said: “The steep growth in fantasy sports gaming is expected to come from tier-II cities driven by increasing adoption of fantasy platforms and cross-migration of users from other games. Increased internet accessibility will also give a push to the IPL economy. The average revenue per user is expected to grow from ₹410 from last season to ₹440 in IPL 2023." This figure was around ₹310 in 2019 and the average spending per user was calculated on the average amount spent per user during the IPL days.