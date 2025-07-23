Farokh Engineer takes dig at Indian cricket bosses as Old Trafford names stand after him, 'shame that my achievements…'

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer was bestowed with a rare honour on Wednesday as the 87-year-old had a stand named after him on an overseas ground - Old Trafford in Manchester. Located between the Player and Media Centre and the extension of the Hilton hotel at Old Trafford, the B Stand was formally named as as the Sir Clive Lloyd and Farokh Engineer Stand before the India vs England fourth Test.

Both Engineer and legendary West Indies captain Lloyd were in attendance as the stand was unveiled in recognition of their immense contribution to the Lancashire Cricket Club. Usually, the sports persons get stands named after them in stadiums in their own countries.

But for Lancashire cricket to honour the legendary Indian wicketkeeper at their own ground, its a rarest of rare moment for Engineer. “It is a proud moment not only for me but for India as well. Both Clive and I were talking about it in the morning.

"We never thought something like this would be done in our honour. God is Great. This makes up for not receiving recognition in my own country,” Engineer told PTI. “It is a shame that my achievements are not recognised where I played most of my cricket,” he added.

Engineer, who represented India in 46 Tests and five ODIs, played the majority of his cricket in Bombay (now Mumbai), particularly at the Brabourne Stadium. In 2024, Engineer was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI.

Farokh Engineer's records for Lancashire Engineer played for Lancashire from 1968 to 1976 and played 175 matches for the county, scoring 5,942 runs, holding 429 catches and claiming 35 stumpings. Engineer's dashing displays with the bat and his dazzling skills behind the stumps, sparked a golden era at Lancashire who were the undisputed one-day kings in the 1970s.