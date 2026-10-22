Fastest 200 in ODIs! Harry Brook surpasses Shubman Gill, becomes England's first-ever double centurion in one-dayers

Harry Brook became the fastest in men's cricket to record a double hundred in ODIs on Thursday, as England posted a mammoth 429/4 in 50 overs against Sri Lanka in a match of the ongoing tri-series in Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He scored 202 off 116 balls.

Having lost in the previous game against Pakistan, England came out all guns blazing on Thursday after being sent into bat first by Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis. Little did the Lankans know that the decision would backfire in such a huge way.

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Coming to bat in the 16th over after the fall of Ben Duckett, the England captain initially took time, and focussed on rotating the strike. But once get got settled, there was no stopping brook as the right hander clobbered the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park.

He brought up his hundred off 74 balls, with a scoop against Asitha Fernando in the 39th over. Soon after, Brook shifted gears to bring up his 150 in 97 deliveries. Brook got a reprieve when on 185 in the 49th over.

Needing 14 runs in the final over to get to his milestone, Brook smashed Janith Liyanage for a six on the first ball to get to 192. He then took two doubles, before becoming the first English player to score a double hundred in ODIs with a scoop for a boundary.

In the process, Brook also surpassed Indian captain Shubman Gill for the fastest double hundred in ODIs, by three deliveries. While Brook reached his 200 in 114 balls, Gill's 117-ball double hundred came against West Indies recently at home. Brook is the second non-opener with an ODI double hundred after Glenn Maxwell.

Players with fastest 200 in ODIs

Player Balls Faced Score Opponent Year Harry Brook (England) 114 202 Sri Lanka 2026 Shubman Gill (India) 117 223 West Indies 2026 Ishan Kishan (India) 126 210 Bangladesh 2022 Glenn Maxwell (Australia) 128 201 Afghanistan 2023

More records from Harry Brook In 46 ODIs, Brook has made 1,737 runs in 46 innings at an average of 41.35, with four centuries and eight fifties. The England captain also completed his 7,000 international runs. Now in 158 international appearances, Brook has made 7,049 runs at an average of 44.89 and a strike rate of over 103, with 16 centuries and 36 fifties, with a best score of 317.

Brook loves batting in Pakistan, having made 1,333 runs in 18 matches and 21 innings at an average of 74.05 and a strike rate of 108.19, including five centuries and two fifties, with best score of 317 in Tests. This year in 11 ODIs, Brook has smashed 567 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 56.70 and a strike rate of 126.56, including two centuries and two fifties.