Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) welcomed South African pacer Anrich Nortje as he joined the KKR camp ahead of IPL 2025. “Checked in at 150 kmph! Nortje has arrived!” the cricket franchise, owned by Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, shared on social media.

Nortje was initially bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for IPL 2019. But, he had to withdraw due to a shoulder injury. He was later released by KKR before the 2020 season and joined Delhi Capitals as a replacement. He impressed with his pace, delivering the fastest ball in IPL history at 156.22 km/h. It happened when he was bowling to Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler.

In a full-circle moment, KKR re-signed Nortje for ₹6.50 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, marking his return to the franchise after six years.

The South African pacer’s coming to the KKR camp is significant since he missed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Nortje withdrew from the cricket tournament due to a recurring back injury. The fast bowler was replaced by 30-year-old Corbin Bosch, who made his international debut in December 2024 and played just one ODI and one Test before the announcement.

Nortje has been out of international cricket since the T20 World Cup in June 2024. He was set to return against Pakistan but suffered a toe injury in the nets, which sidelined him again. He also missed the SA20 league and was ruled out of South Africa’s key T20 tournament.

KKR bowling squad in IPL 2025 Anrich Nortje joins Kolkata’s bowling squad for IPL 2025 that features a mix of experience and raw pace. KKR have Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and rising stars like Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana and Umran Malik.

Notably, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy recently impressed for Team India. Rana, who has now played for Team India in all three formats, debuted for Test cricket during the Australia tour in November 2024. He made his T20I debut on January 31, 2025, and ODI debut on February 6, 2025, both against England at home.