Fate in their own hands! What are India's semifinal qualification scenarios at Women's T20 World Cup 2026? Explained

India will be desperate to address their middle-order batting woes and sloppy fielding when they take on Bangladesh in a must-win Women's T20 World Cup Group A clash on Thursday in Manchester. Despite sitting second in the points table, India's semifinal qualification chances hang by a thread as they need to win their remaining both games to have a shot.

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While Australia have cemented their place in the semifinals, India and South Africa fight for the second spot from Group A. Both South Africa and India are on four points each. While India have Bangladesh and Australia in front of them, South Africa face relatively easier opponents in Bangladesh and the Netherlands in their final two group encounters.

Runners-up in the 2020 edition, India started their campaign with wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands. A six-wicket loss to South Africa derailed their campaign. India entered the 12-team tournament with the form of their top order as a concern, but Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have largely allayed those fears.

However, the inability of the middle order to get going has emerged as a fresh concern for the team management. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia have each been unable to carry on the momentum provided by the openers, and their failure to accelerate invariably has left a lot to do for the likes of Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma.

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Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A standings

Rank Team Matches Won Lost NRR Points 1 Australia (Q) 4 4 0 +4.724 8 2 India 3 2 1 +2.511 4 3 South Africa 3 2 1 -0.546 4 4 Bangladesh 3 2 1 -0.641 4

Having played three matches each, both Kaur and Rodrigues have managed just 11 boundaries between them without hitting a single six. Yastika, meanwhile, has struck only three fours in two innings, numbers that are likely to worry the Indian camp heading deeper into the tournament.

The top two teams from each groups will advance to the semifinals and India would not want to be in a situation where they are challenged for that second spot by South Africa.

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India's semifinal qualification scenarios Scenario 1: If India beat Bangladesh, Australia

The safest route for India is to beat both Bangladesh (June 25) and Australia (June 28) to finish on maximum of 8 points and qualify for semifinals. Even if third-placed South Africa win both their remaining games, India will go through, courtesy their better net run rate (NRR). India's current NRR is +2.511 as compared to South Africa's -0.546.

Scenario 2: If India win one and lose one

In case India win one and lose one in their remaining two games, it would Harmanpreet Kaur side to six points. In that case, India need South Africa to lose one of their remaining games (against Netherlands or Bangladesh), which is very much unlikely. If South Africa lose a game, India qualify for the last four on NRR. If the Proteas win both, India are out.

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Also Read | IND vs NED LIVE Score: India clinch second straight win of tournament

Scenario 2: If India lose to Australia, Bangladesh

In case India lose both their games against Bangladesh and Australia, India will stand eliminated, thus extending their quest for a maiden Women's T20 World Cup title by two more years.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in