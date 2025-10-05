Fatima Sana stays mum despite referee's toss blunder at India vs Pakistan in Women's World Cup; fans say ‘all are deaf?’

In a major blunder during the high-voltage ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan, Fatima Sana stayed mum to gain undue advantage after International Cricket Council (ICC) Shandre Fritz's toss blunder at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The incident took place during the coin toss.

As India's Harmanpreet Kaur flipped the coin, Sana clearly called for "tails" on the microphone. Surprisingly, Fritz called it "heads" on the mic. Despite noticing the blunder, Sana went with Fritz's call, to gain an early advantage, the video of which went viral. Even the moment slipped the broadcaster's eye, questioning the fairness of a cricket game.

The correction didn't even get to Harmanpreet and toss presenter Mel Jones' notice. The incident didn't go well with the fans on social media as they expressed their frustration at the blunder.

Here's the IND vs PAK toss blunder: Watch video

Fatima Sana wins toss and opt to bowl Meanwhile, Sana opted to field first after winning the toss. India, who enjoy an 11-0 record over Pakistan in the ODI format, made a forced change to their playing eleven with Renuka Singh replacing an injured Amanjot Kaur. Pakistan replaced Omaima Sohali with Sadaf Shamas.

On expected lines, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur did not shake hands with her Pakistan counterpart Sana during the toss, maintaining the trend set by the men's team in Asia Cup. The BCCI had conveyed the players to avoid customary handshake with members of the Pakistani team.

India vs Pakistan playing XIs Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

