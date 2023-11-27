With Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya drafted to the Mumbai Indians (MI) from Gujarat Titans (GT) as part of an all-cash deal on 27 November, Pandya expressed his delight over the move, saying "it feels good to be back". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian cricketer started his IPL career with MI in 2015 and represented GT in the last two seasons as captain. In 2022, he also led the franchise to an IPL title in their maiden season.

Taking to X, he shared a video where he was traded for ₹10 lakh to MI and wrote, “This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though Pandya was retained by GT on 26 November, his move to Mumbai India became possible because the trading window will close on 12 December.

"Gujarat Titans' (GT) captain, Hardik Pandya, is set to move back to his first franchise, Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises. The all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb. In GT's debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year," NDTV quoted IPL's official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following Pandya's exit, Shubman Gill has been named as captain for IPL 2024 by GT.

List Of Players Retained By MI: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (T), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Hardik Pandya (Traded)

List Of Players Retained By RCB: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (T), Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Will Jacks, Cameron Green (Traded) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

