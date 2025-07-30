‘Feels like we’re still in 1947 era’: Irfan Pathan stands by Gautam Gambhir, slams Oval pitch curator

Irfan Pathan has slammed England pitch curator Lee Fortis over his heated exchange with Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir at The Oval. According to him, Fortis has a history of being rude to overseas teams.

“The curator at The Oval has a bit of a history of being rude. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened with overseas team captains and coaches,” Irfan Pathan said.

Also Read | Watch: Gambhir gets into heated argument with England pitch curator at Oval

Irfan Pathan explained the difference between bowling and fielding spikes. Bowling spikes have steel nails while fielding ones do not. Spikes can collect dirt and grass, especially on wet grounds, and sometimes damage the pitch or grass.

Then, he spoke about Gautam Gambhir being accused of wearing spikes during the pitch inspection. Irfan said Gambhir had followed the rules by wearing rubber spikes.

“The way the media is trying to paint Gautam Gambhir as the villain is a part of an ongoing trend. It’s been happening for quite some time now, and people are noticing it,” Pathan said.

Also Read | Sitanshu Kotak defends Gautam Gambhir in row with Oval groundsman

Pathan referred to a photo on Twitter (now X), uploaded by Sarang Bhalerao. It was originally shared by cricket analyst Adam Collins on July 25, 2023.

The photo, taken two days before Ashes 2023, shows England Head Coach Brendon McCullum having a light-hearted chat with Fortis. Both of them were standing in the middle of the pitch.

“So, an English coach can go there, but an Indian coach cannot. It feels like we’re still in the 1947 era. (I am) Absolutely not going to accept it. Fans can decide whether they will accept this or not. But, I will not,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

“How can you inspect the pitch from 2.5 metres away? You have to touch and check it. This is an unnecessary controversy,” he added.

Proud of Team India Irfan praises the Indian cricket team’s fight and spirit in the ongoing Test series against England. Despite injuries and challenges, Team India won a Test, drew another and competed fiercely overall.

“Even though India are trailing 2-1 before the final match, they’ve played really good cricket. It’s been 20 days of solid cricket,” Pathan said.