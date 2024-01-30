 ‘Felt like my time in this world was up’ Rishabh Pant recalls car accident as he preps for return to cricket in IPL 2024 | Mint
‘Felt like my time in this world was up’ Rishabh Pant recalls car accident as he preps for return to cricket in IPL 2024

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Rishabh Pant is preparing for his return to cricket in IPL 2024 after a car accident in December 2022 left him with substantial injuries.

Bengaluru: India's Rishabh Pant joins team captain Rohit Sharma after the former's net practice as part of his rehabilitation programme, during team India's practice session ahead of the third T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)Premium
Bengaluru: India's Rishabh Pant joins team captain Rohit Sharma after the former's net practice as part of his rehabilitation programme, during team India's practice session ahead of the third T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Rishabh Pant is prepping for a return to cricket in IPL 2024. His journey back to the field follows a dire car accident in December 2022 near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. It resulted in substantial injuries including a ligament tear in his right knee and facial lacerations.

During his recovery, the prolific wicketkeeper-batter shared insights with Star Sports about the harrowing experience. He expressed a profound sense of fortune for surviving the crash. He acknowledged the daunting recovery timeline proposed by his physician.

"For the first time in my life, I felt like my time in this world was up. During the accident, I was aware of the wounds, but I was lucky as it could have been even more serious. I felt that someone saved me. I asked the doctor how long it would take for me to recover. He said it would take 16-18 months. I knew I had to work hard to cut this recovery time," he said.

The wicketkeeper's injuries were extensive. It impacted his right wrist, ankle and toe. It also caused abrasions on his back. Initial medical care was provided at Saksham Hospital near New Delhi. Then, he was admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Details of the accident reveal a chilling scene where Pant's car caught fire after a collision with a central divider early in the morning. The vehicle skidded quite a long way.

Delhi Capitals, the IPL team that Pant captains, got involved in his road to recovery. Pant was a part of the IPL 2024 auction and a camp in November. His anticipated return to the pitch is generating buzz, especially with the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India missing Pant

KS Bharat has temporarily filled Pant's role in Test matches, yet the void left by Pant is palpable. However, India’s recent defeat to England at home raises questions about India’s batting line-up. And, Pant is highly successful in all three formats of the game.

His skills were missed in critical matches, including the World Cup final against Australia, another crucial match Rohit Sharma’s boys lost at home. Pant’s absence from cricket has been conspicuous. Now, it’s time for him to come back.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 30 Jan 2024, 11:37 AM IST
