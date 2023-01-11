'Felt like the worst player around': Virat Kohli on mindset during tough phase2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 05:36 PM IST
- Kohli said things started changing when he started accepting his vulnerabilities and bad performance on the ground
The comeback of Virat Kohli from a relatively bad form has been magical and the star batsman is now inching closer to the records of one of the greatest players in cricket, Sachin Tendulkar. Whether it was that historic India-Pakistan match during T20 World Cup or yesterday's magnificent century in Guwahati, the player is looking at a different level of confidence. During the tough phase, Kohli accepts that he was mostly in denial mode about his "vulnerabilities" and "frustrations".