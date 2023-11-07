comScore
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ‘Felt like war, did what I had to’: Shakib al Hasan responds to Angelo Mathews ‘timed out’ controversy
‘Felt like war, did what I had to’: Shakib al Hasan responds to Angelo Mathews ‘timed out’ controversy

 Livemint ,Edited By Aman Gupta

Shakib al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh, justified his decision to appeal for timed out against Angelo Mathews, stating that he felt like he was at war and did what he had to do.

New Delhi, Nov 06 (ANI): Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan walks back after being dismissed by Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)Premium
New Delhi, Nov 06 (ANI): Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan walks back after being dismissed by Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Veteran Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Mathews entered the record books after becoming the first batsman in international cricket to be adjudged 'timed out' during match number 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The rivalry between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka took an even more intense turn on Monday when Mathews was given out by umpire Marais Erasmus without having faced a single ball.

Under the rules of cricket, a batsman must be ready to face the ball within two minutes of the last wicket being taken. However, when Mathews came to the crease after the dismissal of Lankan opener Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 24th over of the match, the veteran batsman realised he had a broken helmet and called for a replacement.

The mix-up after the Samarawickrama wicket this point allowed Shakib to appeal for timed out. While Mathews could be seen appealing to Shakib to withdraw Bangladesh's appeal showing his helmet, the BAN skipper refused to budge and instead pointed Mathews towards the direction of umpires.

Shakib says ‘felt like I was at war’:

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan justified his decision saying, "I felt like I was at war. Whatever I had to do, I did it. There will be debates. Today that (the time out) helped, I won't deny that. One of our fielders came to me and said, if you appeal, the law says he's out because he hasn't taken his guard within the time frame,"

"So, then I appealed to the umpires, umpire told me whether you're going to call him back or not, if I said he's out, then you call him back, it doesn't look good. I said I won't call him back. It was in the rules that a batsman has to come to the crease within that certain period of time and he wasn't there at that time," Shakib added.

Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 07:38 AM IST
