Female cricketer commits suicide after being snubbed from Puducherry U-19 T20 team: Report

The 19-year-old deceased girl had been undergoing training at a coaching centre in Puducherry's Thilaspet. She recently took part in the selection trials for the Puducherry T20 cricket team that was held in Thutipet.

PN Vishnu
Published2 May 2026, 04:12 PM IST
Representational image of a bat and ball.
Representational image of a bat and ball. (AP )

A teenage college going student, who was an aspiring cricketer, reportedly committed suicide in Puducherry.

According to the Times of India, the deceased, identified as Angel Gangwani, had been undergoing cricket training in Puducherry.

She was the daughter of Kashmir Kumar, a GST superintendent who has been living in Chennai for the last 12 years.

Also Read | Yesterday IPL 2026 match result: What happened in RR vs DC clash?

Angel Gangwani's selection trials

Angel was residing in Puducherry for the last two years and was living in a rented house in Sokkanathanpet. She was in her second year of her BBA course at a private hospital in Velrampet.

The report added that the 19-year-old had been undergoing training at a coaching centre in Puducherry's Thilaspet. She recently took part in the selection trials for the Puducherry U-19 T20 cricket team that was held in Thutipet.

Also Read | IPL 2026: CSK batting coach Michael Hussey says MS Dhoni progressing well

However, she was overlooked for selection, and reportedly became dejected following her snub, according to her house owner P Durairaj. In his complaint, Durairaj sad that she had returned to her room at around 8 pm on Wednesday after a practice session.

When her coach, Kathirvel, tried to contact her, she didn't answer. He then visited her house and saw her hanging from a ceiling fan. Her landlord and her coach then took her to a government medical hospital in Kathirkamam, but she was declared dead on arriving at the hospital.

Also Read | IPL 2026: MI head coach Jayawardene defends Suryakumar, Bumrah amid poor form

Mental health has become a crucial aspect in sports, more so in cricket, wherein players play various international and domestic tournaments, as well as various T20 leagues, across the year. The likes of England's Ben Stokes and Australia's Glenn Maxwell have often taken mental health breaks in order to not get exhausted from the demanding schedule of cricket.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.

HomeSportsCricket NewsFemale cricketer commits suicide after being snubbed from Puducherry U-19 T20 team: Report
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.