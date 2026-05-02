Female cricketer commits suicide after being snubbed from Puducherry U-19 T20 team: Report

A teenage college going student, who was an aspiring cricketer, reportedly committed suicide in Puducherry.

According to the Times of India, the deceased, identified as Angel Gangwani, had been undergoing cricket training in Puducherry.

She was the daughter of Kashmir Kumar, a GST superintendent who has been living in Chennai for the last 12 years.

Angel Gangwani's selection trials Angel was residing in Puducherry for the last two years and was living in a rented house in Sokkanathanpet. She was in her second year of her BBA course at a private hospital in Velrampet.

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The report added that the 19-year-old had been undergoing training at a coaching centre in Puducherry's Thilaspet. She recently took part in the selection trials for the Puducherry U-19 T20 cricket team that was held in Thutipet.

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However, she was overlooked for selection, and reportedly became dejected following her snub, according to her house owner P Durairaj. In his complaint, Durairaj sad that she had returned to her room at around 8 pm on Wednesday after a practice session.

When her coach, Kathirvel, tried to contact her, she didn't answer. He then visited her house and saw her hanging from a ceiling fan. Her landlord and her coach then took her to a government medical hospital in Kathirkamam, but she was declared dead on arriving at the hospital.

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