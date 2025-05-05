FIFA slaps Mohun Bagan Super Giant with national transfer ban; what led global football body to come harsh at ISL champs

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who were crowned Indian Super League (ISL) champions last month, have been handed a national transfer ban on registration of new players due to a 'technical error'. The development came on Monday and is linked to the transfer of Australian striker Jason Cummings. However, an MBSG official claimed it to be a minor issue which will be sorted within a week's time.

The development came into light following an official communication from the Director of FIFA Judicial Bodies when a discrepancy in FIFA's Clearing House system flagged off a delay or incomplete settlement of the training compensation.

What really happened with Mohun Bagan? According to a PTI report, the issue stemmed from a transfer of Cummins from Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners in 2023 and the training compensation fee - an amount owed to the player's former development clubs.

"It is not connected to any financial irregularities and the problem is administrative in nature. We have reached out to FIFA, and will get this sorted in a week," a MBSG official said. “We have completed the payments at the time of signing,” he added.

The source said the club has made multiple attempts to clear the amount after the player's transfer, but due to the "technical error," the payment could not be processed, leading to a temporary ban on registration of new players at the national level. Last year, Mumbai City FC also faced a similar problem.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant complete ISL double Mohun Bagan Super Giant completed the ISL double in the 2024-25 season. They won both the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup. They defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 after extra time in the ISL final, making them the second team after Mumbai City FC to achieve this feat.