FIFA World Cup uses Lionel Messi to make special birthday wish for India captain Rohit Sharma

FIFA World Cup used Argentina superstar Lionel Messi to make a special wish for Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma on the latter's 38th birthday. Rohit, who quit T20Is last year, has witnessed some unmatched highs and traumatic lows in the past one year but, still remains one of the greatest stories in Indian cricket.

Taking to social media, the FIFA World Cup collaged a picture of Rohit's T20 World Cup 2024 celebration with that of Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to wish the 'Hitman'.

During the final prize distribution ceremony at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Messi made a slow-motion walk to collect the coveted trophy. Rohit emulated the same when India won the T20 World Cup last year in Barbados, beating South Africa in the final.

FIFA World Cup captioned the post, “Two (emoji of crown). #HBD.”