Fifth England v India test called off after Covid-19 case

Premium A message displayed on a screen at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester, England. The fifth and final test of the cricket series between England and India has been canceled barely an hour before play was due to start following a coronavirus outbreak in the India camp.

2 min read . 03:40 PM IST

Reuters

The Indian board said the well-being of the players was of “paramount importance” and that the match would be rescheduled at a later date without elaborating when that could be