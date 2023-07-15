comScore
'Finally': Rinku Singh reacts after getting India call-up for Hangzhou Asian Games

 1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 03:45 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

The team, that would be lead by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will not have senior players as they would be busy preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

File: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Rinku Singh plays a shot against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match at Eden Garden in Kolkata, India, on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)Premium
After being selected for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in China, Indian batter Rinku Singh was over the moon. The team, which would be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will not have senior players as they would be busy preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, Rinku was delighted on receiving his maiden India call-up, after missing the bus to an ongoing tour of the West Indies.

Expressing his happiness on the selection in the Indian squad, Rinku took to Instagram and wrote, "Finally".

In the 16th session of the Indian Premier League, Rinku scored 474 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders.

It is to be known that India has not fielded a cricket team in two Asian Games, though both Pakistan and Sri Lanka sent second-string sides for the respective events.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube and Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, and Sai Sudarsan.

Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 03:47 PM IST
