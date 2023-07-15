'Finally': Rinku Singh reacts after getting India call-up for Hangzhou Asian Games1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 03:45 PM IST
The team, that would be lead by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will not have senior players as they would be busy preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup.
After being selected for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in China, Indian batter Rinku Singh was over the moon. The team, which would be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will not have senior players as they would be busy preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×