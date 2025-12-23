Financial bonanza for India's domestic women cricketers as BCCI hikes match fees by more than double: Report

2025 has been the year for Indian women's cricket. After the Women in Blue ended their ICC trophy with their maiden World Cup trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly hiked the match fees of the domestic women cricketers.

According to a TOI report, the BCCI, in a landmark decision has increased the match-day fees by more than double for the senior women cricketers from ₹20000 to ₹50000. Currently, playing XI members in the senior women's tournaments were paid ₹20,000 per day while the reserves players get ₹10,000 per day.

As far as the junior women cricketers, cricketers in the playing XI get ₹10000 per day while the players on the bench get ₹5000 per day in T20 tournaments. On an average, a senior woman cricketer gets around ₹2 lakh per season if a team play only the league stages of any tournament.

How much players will earn in revised structure? In a revised structure, which will be soon implemented by the BCCI, playing XI cricketers in senior women's tournaments will get ₹50000 per day while the reserves receive ₹250000. In T20 games, ₹25000 will be the match fees for being in the playing XI and ₹12500 for reserves.

In the junior women's tournaments, cricketers will ₹25000 per day for being in the playing XI and ₹12500 for the reserves. For the junior T20 games, playing XI cricketers will get ₹12500 per day while ₹6,250 kept for the reserves.