Financial gains of IPL are not flowing down amply to players

The salary cap places a ceiling on how much a franchise spends on its entire squad, of a maximum of 25 players. While total squad spending across franchises is roughly in a broad range, franchises such as Rajasthan, Punjab and Hyderabad have consistently spent less than the maximum permissible cap. In 2014, four of the eight franchises operated at the salary cap. In 2018 and 2021, only Bengaluru operated at the salary cap. The other franchises spent even lower, some marginally and some significantly.