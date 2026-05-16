Finn Allen misses huge IPL milestone after Kolkata Knight Riders opener's whirlwind 35-ball 93 during KKR vs GT

Finn Allen missed a huge milestone of becoming the first Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter to recorded to hundreds in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the New Zealand opener fell just seven runs short of what could have been a scintillating century against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Earlier, Allen had scored his maiden IPL hundred against Delhi Capitals.

Advertisement

Sent into bat first by Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, Allen started slowly before going on a rampage against the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Jason Holder. Although KKR lost captain Ajinkya Rahane inside the powerplay, Allen went on with his business, and raced to his second fifty in just 21 balls.

Allen should also thank Holder and Siraj for his knock after the right-hander survived twice on the day. Allen was brutal against Arshad Khan as the Kiwi batter whacked three sixes and a four in the 11th over. However, it was Sai Kishore who brought Allen's downfall in the 12th over of the game.

Tossed up on the leg-stump line, Allen went on his backfoot to go over the top but didn't get the neede elevation to be caught by Rashid on the boundary. He walked back for 93 off just 35 balls, studded with four boundaries and 10 sixes.

Advertisement

Previously, Brendon McCullum (2008). Venkatesh Iyer (2023) and Sunil Narine (2024) had scored a hundred each for KKR. Had Allen reached three figures, he would have become the first from the franchise with two IPL tons written beside his name.

KKR batters with IPL hundreds

Player Score Opponent Year Brendon McCullum 158 not out Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2008 Venkatesh Iyer 104 Mumbai Indians 2023 Sunil Narine 109 Rajasthan Royals 2024 Finn Allen 100 not out Delhi Capitals 2026

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in