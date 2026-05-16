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Finn Allen misses huge IPL milestone after Kolkata Knight Riders opener's whirlwind 35-ball 93 during KKR vs GT

Finn Allen was dropped twice during his innings of 93 off 35 balls against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. During his innings, Allen smashed four fours and 10 sixes.

Koushik Paul
Updated16 May 2026, 08:49 PM IST
KKR's Finn Allen plays a shot against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.
KKR's Finn Allen plays a shot against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. (PTI)
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Finn Allen missed a huge milestone of becoming the first Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter to recorded to hundreds in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the New Zealand opener fell just seven runs short of what could have been a scintillating century against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Earlier, Allen had scored his maiden IPL hundred against Delhi Capitals.

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Sent into bat first by Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, Allen started slowly before going on a rampage against the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Jason Holder. Although KKR lost captain Ajinkya Rahane inside the powerplay, Allen went on with his business, and raced to his second fifty in just 21 balls.

Allen should also thank Holder and Siraj for his knock after the right-hander survived twice on the day. Allen was brutal against Arshad Khan as the Kiwi batter whacked three sixes and a four in the 11th over. However, it was Sai Kishore who brought Allen's downfall in the 12th over of the game.

Tossed up on the leg-stump line, Allen went on his backfoot to go over the top but didn't get the neede elevation to be caught by Rashid on the boundary. He walked back for 93 off just 35 balls, studded with four boundaries and 10 sixes.

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Previously, Brendon McCullum (2008). Venkatesh Iyer (2023) and Sunil Narine (2024) had scored a hundred each for KKR. Had Allen reached three figures, he would have become the first from the franchise with two IPL tons written beside his name.

KKR batters with IPL hundreds

PlayerScoreOpponentYear
Brendon McCullum158 not outRoyal Challengers Bengaluru2008
Venkatesh Iyer104Mumbai Indians2023
Sunil Narine109Rajasthan Royals2024
Finn Allen100 not outDelhi Capitals2026

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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