Finn Allen misses huge IPL milestone after Kolkata Knight Riders opener's whirlwind 35-ball 93 during KKR vs GT

Finn Allen missed a huge milestone of becoming the first Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter to recorded to hundreds in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the New Zealand opener fell just seven runs short of what could have been a scintillating century against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Earlier, Allen had scored his maiden IPL hundred against Delhi Capitals.
Sent into bat first by Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, Allen started slowly before going on a rampage against the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Jason Holder. Although KKR lost captain Ajinkya Rahane inside the powerplay, Allen went on with his business, and raced to his second fifty in just 21 balls.
Allen should also thank Holder and Siraj for his knock after the right-hander survived twice on the day. Allen was brutal against Arshad Khan as the Kiwi batter whacked three sixes and a four in the 11th over. However, it was Sai Kishore who brought Allen's downfall in the 12th over of the game.
Tossed up on the leg-stump line, Allen went on his backfoot to go over the top but didn't get the neede elevation to be caught by Rashid on the boundary. He walked back for 93 off just 35 balls, studded with four boundaries and 10 sixes.
Previously, Brendon McCullum (2008). Venkatesh Iyer (2023) and Sunil Narine (2024) had scored a hundred each for KKR. Had Allen reached three figures, he would have become the first from the franchise with two IPL tons written beside his name.
|Player
|Score
|Opponent
|Year
|Brendon McCullum
|158 not out
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2008
|Venkatesh Iyer
|104
|Mumbai Indians
|2023
|Sunil Narine
|109
|Rajasthan Royals
|2024
|Finn Allen
|100 not out
|Delhi Capitals
|2026
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