Finn Allen rewrites history with 19 sixes in MLC, breaks Chris Gayle's world record for fastest 150 in T20s

New Zealand's Finn Allen rewrote history books as the opening batter went berserk with a 51-ball 151, including 19 sixes while playing for San Francisco Unicorn in the opening match of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 against Washington Freedom on Friday.

Batting first at the tournament newest venue - Oakland Coliseum - Allen clobbered the opposition bowlers from the outset, racing to 40 runs in just 14 deliveries with five sixes inside the Powerplay. It was just a trailer as the Kiwi opener reached his fifty in 20 balls before speeding away to his next fifty in another 14 deliveries to record the fastest MLC hundred in history. He reached 150 in just 49 balls.